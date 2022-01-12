Popular Party asks Government to cap price of Covid tests at €2

The Popular Party has asked the Government to set the maximum sale price of the Covid self-diagnosis tests at €2.

In a public appearance, the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro Garcia, has said that a “serious” country cannot allow the population to “have to choose between buying antigen tests or filling the refrigerator,” calling for the tests to be capped at €2.

This afternoon, Minister Carolina Darias and the regional councillors addressed measures to face the pandemic amid the debate on whether Covid should already be treated with a protocol similar to that of the common flu.

The Government also proposes to work to change the way in which the disease is studied and analysed, wanting “a progressive transition” from an emerging surveillance system to a sentinel surveillance system.

However, yesterday, January 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that it is hasty to think of treating Covid as an endemic disease due to the uncertainty that still surrounds it and the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant – which could infect more than half of the European population within six to eight weeks.

The Ministry of Health recorded 134,942 new infections yesterday, with an incidence that already exceeds 3,000.

In addition, 247 deaths were reported in one day, an increase from the 116 deaths that were reported last Tuesday.

