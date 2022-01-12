Piers Morgan hits out at Boris Johnson’s ‘pathetic’ apology and claims that the prime minister is now in “big trouble.”

A “bring your own booze” garden party was held at Downing Street in May 2020 against coronavirus restrictions. Over a hundred people had been invited to the party. Reportedly the Prime Minister and his wife Carrie attended along with around 30 people.

On Wednesday, January 10, Johnson admitted during the Prime Minister’s Questions that he had attended the party. He claims that he thought it was a work event and he apologised.

Piers soon took to Twitter over the apology. He commented: “Boris Johnson says he thought the massive p***-up in his No10 back garden was a ‘work event’. More pathetic lies that negate any sincerity with his apology.”

He went on to add: “Humiliating PMQs for @BorisJohnson – and very telling unsupportive silence from most of his own MPs/ministers as opposition leaders all call for him to resign. He’s in big trouble.”

Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid also criticised the apology and said: “An apology with an excuse is not an apology.”

