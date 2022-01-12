‘Miracle’ as four passengers survive helicopter crash

In what can only be described as a miracle, four passengers survive a helicopter crash in Philadelphia, in the United States. The medical helicopter, which was transporting an infant, crash landed in a built up area in the city.

Police say that the pilot somehow managed to miss power cables and buildings before landing in the street, from where it skidded across into the bushes outside a Methodist Church.

Crews who arrived on the scene just after midnight, found the Eurocopter EC135 on its side with the cockpit still intact. The pilot and the two crew members were helped out of the helicopter, as well as the child who was rushed off to hospital.

It is understood that the helicopter had taken off from just outside the city when it encountered mechanical problems,

An eye witness, Joshua James speaking to AP News said that he was driving nearby with his wife and young son when he saw the tail of the helicopter swaying back and forth as it slid to a stop, forcing him to put his car in reverse.

“It makes no sense to me that it didn’t hit any of the wires or anything – that it didn’t hit us.”

Another witness, Jerrell Saunders, 28, was walking from a job at a nearby apartment building when he saw the helicopter “just floating, like real low, like extremely low, like it could land on the building that I work at.”

According to Saunders, the helicopter was going in the same direction as he was driving, and he saw it crash into the middle of the road and slide across the ground before coming to a halt outside the church.

He added: “I guess the pilot tried to land in a safe area, because it took a bounce on the ground and fell and, like, slid.”

Continuing he said he saw the turned on its side with smoke coming out, as he did people jumping out of it.

It is understood that it truly is a miracle that the four passengers survived as according to a fire official, the aircraft had about an hour’s worth of fuel left at the time of the crash. When fire crews arrived the fuel lines had ruptured.

