Bizarre Omicron symptom could be an ’emergency warning sign’, according to doctors.

The omicron coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly and a new bizarre symptom has been flagged by experts as something to look out for. Doctors are warning that you should keep a close lookout for anyone suffering from COVID who becomes confused. Medics have advised family members to seek urgent help if someone in their household with Covid starts to act confused.

According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, confusion is now an “emergency warning sign”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The CDC has also warned that urgent help should be sought for anyone with Covid suffering from breathing issues, pale or blue skin, persistent pain or the inability to remain awake.

Multiple studies have shown that Omicron is milder than previous strains of the coronavirus. It is still important to keep an eye out for warning signs though.

Health officials are calling on people to get their booster jabs as soon as possible to help protect them from the omicron variant. Many of the symptoms of the virus overlap with the common cold or flu. This makes omicron harder to identify from symptoms than the previous Delta strain.

Multiple Omicron symptoms have been identified by the ZOE Covid Symptom Study including brain fog and feeling down. Other symptoms include headaches, fatigue, sneezing, a runny nose, a sore throat and persistent coughs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.