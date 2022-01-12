Andalusian counsellor says to live with Covid-19 as sixth wave less serious

The Junta de Andalusia has sent out yet more positive messages regarding the sixth wave of Covid-19 within the region and is being optimistic about how the country can move on from the latest round of cases. On Wednesday 12 January, the Andalusian government spokesman and counsellor to the Presidency, Elias Bendodo, spoke about the subject while on a public engagement in Malaga.

In Bendodo’s opinion, “this sixth wave of the pandemic is very different from the previous ones and is less serious, so we are already looking at the possibility of the pandemic itself diminishing and becoming endemic. Every time we will have to live more with the pandemic because the current scenarios are different than the previous ones; the way to approach the presence of omicron in our lives, it has to be global, it should not be done by territories.”

Regarding the evolution of the pandemic in Andalusia, the counsellor repeated the optimistic messages already given out by Juanma Moreno and stressed that “we may have already reached the peak of the sixth wave because when the cumulative incidence at seven days begins to decrease, the number of hospital admissions also do. However, on the other hand, ICU admissions and deaths increase still”.

“This is the process that takes place during several weeks when a wave of the pandemic is heading towards its end but it does not mean anything more than that, it does not mean that other variants cannot appear in the future”, Bedodo warned.

He also added that the government should not lower its guard. “We have to be prepared to react, the virus cannot be haggled, not a centimetre”, he said during his visit to the Malaga company Roman y Martos. While at the meatpacking company he also touched on the controversial subjects of the comments made by Alberto Garzon regarding macro-farms. The counsellor said: “The central government cannot target the meat sector because a minister does not know what his job is or because his powers are limited.”

