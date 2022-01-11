Valencian doctors awarded more than €1 million compensation

Compensation of more than €1 million has been awarded to a group of Valencian doctors



The Valencian Community Health Department has been ordered to pay compensation to medical professionals in the province. Amounts ranging from €5,000 to €49,180 have been awarded to these health workers. They were adjudged to have continued working during the first wave of the pandemic, without being provided with the proper protective equipment.

In his ruling, the judge from the Social Court No5 of Alicante considered that “health practitioners have the right to be compensated for personal and moral damages by the Ministry of Health of the Generalitat Valenciana”.

This judgment ratifies the one that had already been issued in October 2020 by the same court, which was later annulled by the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of the Valencian Community, considering that it should be re-enacted including the amount of compensation.

The Alicante court has set the amounts to be paid based on the seriousness of what happened. Each of the workers who were forced to work without adequate protection elements will receive €5,000. Workers who were subjected to isolation due to contact with those affected by Covid-19 will get €15,000 each.

Each worker who was infected with Covid-19, but did not require hospital admission receives €35,000, and €49,180 for each of the workers infected with Covid-19 who required hospital admission.

Likewise, the ruling ensures “that the Valencian Generalitat Health Council has the obligation, in application of the Occupational Risk Prevention Law, vis-à-vis its workers, to adopt measures and means of protection, both collective and individual, having infringed said obligation from the knowledge that one had of the existence of a Covid-19 pandemic and, especially, from the declaration of the state of alarm, agreed by RD 463/20 of March 14, 2020”.

It also states, “that failure to comply with individual prevention measures has posed a serious risk to the safety and health of all health workers , especially medical personnel, due to their direct exposure to the risk of contagion”, as reported by elespanol.com.

