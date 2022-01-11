The search for a missing woman in Elche

The Guardia Civil has released an image of a missing woman in Elche.

The Guardia Civil has released an image of a 33-year-old missing woman who was last seen yesterday, January 10, in the town of Elche in Alicante.

In a message published on Twitter, it has been detailed that the woman is Ana Carmen Vera Torres.

The Tweet also has an image attached and a physical description of the woman published by the SOS D.

🆘#Urgente⚠

Esta es Ana Carmen y ha #desaparecido en Elche #Alicante

¿La has visto?

☎️062

☎️091

☎️112

Tu RT no cuesta nada y ayuda mucho pic.twitter.com/clWFQYpSyv — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) January 11, 2022



The young woman is 1.60 metres tall, has a slim build, has long blonde hair and brown eyes.

In addition, the Guardia Civil has provided two telephone numbers (642 650 775 and 649 952 957) for people who can provide any type of information about her whereabouts.

Other numbers that can be called to give any information on Ana Carmen’s whereabouts are 091, 062 and 112.

