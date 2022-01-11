BREAKING: The Vicar of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn has died

Breaking News – The Vicar of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn has died at the age of 78.

Actor Gary Waldhorn, known for playing Councillor David Horton in The Vicar of Dibley, has died at the age of 78.

Waldhorn played the chairman of the parish council who often got into arguments with the vicar, played by Dawn French.

He also featured in other TV shows in the 1980s and 90s such as Brush Strokes, Gallowglass and Lovejoy.

The actor also had a successful career in theatre, including with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

His son Josh announced that he died yesterday, Monday, January 10.

Josh Waldhorn said in a statement: “Classically trained, it was the theatre where he truly flourished and he leaves a legacy of entertainment that saw him frequent the boards of Broadway, the West End and our living rooms on the telly!”

“He leaves behind his two grandsons, Cooper and Bayley and his son Josh. We will all miss him terribly.”

A statement from BBC Comedy added: “Gary was an incredibly talented actor who is fondly remembered by us for his numerous appearances on some of the nations most treasured BBC shows, and of course as Councillor David Horton in The Vicar of Dibley.”

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

