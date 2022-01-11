Breaking: Coventry: Armed police stand-off enters third day

An armed Police stand-off has entered its third days as talks continue with a man, believed to be armed. The 41 year-old is understood to have an eight year-old boy in the house with him.

The house in the Earlsdon area of the city has been cordoned off by police, who it surrounded with specially trained officers. The stand-off is believed to have started when West Midlands Police officers began a “concern for welfare”check at the address at 12.20am on Sunday.

In a statement released a little after midnight on Monday, the police said: “Our priority is the safety of those involved which includes residents who live within the cordon’s perimeter.”

According to Chief Superintendent Pete Henrick, Coventry Police Commander: “We understand that this situation is deeply worrying for some local residents and we want to reassure them that we are doing everything we can to bring it to a safe conclusion.”

“I ask that people bear with us as specialist officers remain at the scene.”

At this stage no details of the man or the child, other than their ages has been released. Details as to why the police were conducting a welfare check is not clear either, with police keeping quiet about the reasons that led to armed stand-off.

