What are the Most Popular Online Casino Providers?

One of the secrets of enjoying your time at online casinos is to play games from popular software providers. Not only will you enjoy games with advanced tech features, interesting themes and clear graphics, but you’ll also play high-paying games.

Then there’s the reputation—you get to play safe, and fair games from trusted developers. Another benefit is that you can access these games from all leading casinos, including Pay N Play Casinot sites. After all, every forward-thinking operator provides games from top-tier developers.

Without further ado, below is a list of the most popular online casino software providers.

1. Microgaming

Established in 1994, Microgaming is the oldest online casino software provider in the world. Unsurprisingly, it’s the biggest supplier of RNG games, more so slots. The company delivers 1000+ slots to hundreds of online casinos:

Game of Thrones

Mega Moolah

Avalon II

Thunderstruck II

Break da Bank

Should you play Microgaming’s games? With a library of more than 1000 games, Microgaming has a game you’ll love. Some of its slots—Thunderstruck II and Break da Bank—are fan favorites.

On the other hand, Mega Moolah is the biggest progressive jackpot. It’s paid out over $1 billion to winners. If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming rich overnight, therefore, find a Microgaming casino with Mega Moolah.

2. NetEnt

NetEnt is a Swedish developer established in 1996. For more than two decades, it’s been Microgaming’s biggest competitor. While it has relatively fewer games than the Isle of Man-based provider, NetEnt is famous for creating quality games.

You see, Microgaming creates loads of slots every month. By comparison, NetEnt spends more time in innovation. A case in point: Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Guns N’ Roses and Mega Fortune have all won wards for their innovative features.

Gonzo’s Quest is heralded for pioneering cascading reels—a feature that explodes images on reels to create continuous wins. Starburst, by contrast, introduced realness—advancing visuals in slots.

Besides slots, NetEnt also supplies RNG and live dealer table games like poker, blackjack and baccarat. This might not continue for long, though. Its new owners—Evolution Gaming—dominate the live software segment. To reduce competition, they plan to limit NetEnt to creating RNG games alone.

E3. Evolution

Evolution launched in 2006. At first, not many casinos believed in its product—live software. But as technology advanced, demand for its games increased. Today, many top-rated casinos offer Evolution games.

To expound more, Evolution offers software that makes it possible to play games like poker, blackjack and baccarat against human opponents. Usually, the alternative is to play against computer software, which is kind of boring.

For live casino games to work, Evolution has invested in real gaming rooms located in popular cities in Europe and North America. These rooms are decorated like true Las Vegas casinos. They’re equipped with cameras, branded tables and human dealers.

Then there’s software, which connects dealers with casino players. You don’t really need to worry about live software—it’s a casino’s job. You have one role, though. Ensure your smartphone or laptop ha a clear camera and quick Internet.

4. Playtech

Playtech is one of the biggest online software providers. Launched in 1999, the company grew sporadically in the 2000s thanks to a booming market in the US. In 2006, Playtech got listed in the London Stocks Exchange and its credibility increased even further.

In fact, Playtech bagged the rights to create Marvel and DC themed slots in the late 2000s. These slots were incredibly popular, especially games based on Ironman, Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and other famous characters.

Unfortunately, Playtech lost its license to create Marvel-themed slots. But this didn’t affect its popularity. Instead, the company has ben performing so well that it also owns these smaller studios:

Quickspin

Ash Gaming

Eyecon

BGT

Virtue Fusion

5. Amaya Gaming (The Stars Group)

Founded in 2001, the Stars Group is the software provider behind some of the biggest poker websites in the world: PokerStars, Full Tilt Poker, Fox Bet and Bet Stars. Together, these sites host more than 50 million poker players every year.

Poker aside, Amaya Gaming also creates slot machines: Amazon Adventure, Area21, Captain nemo and Desert Dreams, to name a few. Amaya mainly creates slots targeting North American players. However, its poker software has earned global success in the past two decades.

6. Betsoft

Nowadays, it’s unlikely to find a top tier casino without games from Betsoft. The company earned respect in the industry a decade ago after it began creating 3D games. At the time, no one else was doing it. This created a huge demand for Betsoft slots and table games.

Besides graphics, Betsoft also creates unique games. Good Girl, Bad Girl is a great example. The slot forces you to take side. Your choice has an influence on the rewards you receive in the game.

7. Play’n GO

Play’n GO is another Swedish developer now ranked amongst the big boys. It started as a small studio for creating slots to be distributed by bigger brands. But with time, it began creating games under its name.

Book of Dead is the developer’s most popular slot. However, it’s also known for titles like Fire Joker, Moon Princess, Reactoonz and Mermaid’s Diamond.

8. IGT

IGT is one of the biggest software providers for brick-and-mortar casinos. The American developer has hundreds of slot machines at the largest casinos in the US, Europe and Asia. The company launched in 1971, so it has an illustrious history of creating gambling games.

When Internet casinos became a thing, IGT was one of the first developers to create an online slot. Over time, IGT has developed tons of slots. Most of the company’s slots appear in casinos licensed in the Caribbean. But you can also find them at popular Europe-based sites:

9. BTG

BTG is a relatively small developer. But its influence in the casino space has been growing so fast that it has joined the ranks of renowned software providers. Surprisingly, BTG is popular for one innovation: Megaways.

Megaways modifies the reels of a slot to produce unique ways to win in every spin. Due to this, Megaways slots have thousands of ways to win. While this makes them highly volatile, it also increases your chances of winning big.