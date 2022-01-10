Email shows Downing Street staff held boozy garden party during lockdown

It would seem that a boozy garden party was organised for Downing Street staff during the first lockdown



An email tonight released by ITV News tonight, Monday, January 10, would appear to be confirmation that a boozy garden party, attended by staff from Downing Street, took place during the first lockdown.

The email was allegedly sent to all the staff by Martin Reynolds, Boris Johnson’s principal private secretary. It read, ‘Hi all, after what has been an incredibly busy period it would be nice to make the most of the lovely weather and have some socially distanced drinks in the No10 garden this evening. Please join us from 6pm, and bring your own booze!”.

This get-together, in the middle of the first lockdown, would have been at the time when all social gatherings, even outdoors, were banned in England. Questioned during a visit to his constituency today, as to whether he attended the party with his wife Carrie, Mr Johnson refused to give a straight reply.

He said it was a matter that Sue Gray would have to deal with. Ms Gray is the person tasked with investigating allegations of lockdown parties in Whitehall. Claims that Mr Reynolds faces losing his job were allegedly denied this evening by a Downing Street spokesperson.

Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s former consigliere, had revealed last week that this event had taken place, claiming that Boris and Carrie were both there. It is a claim he repeated again this evening.

“Boris Johnson has consistently shown that he has no regard for the rules he puts in place for the rest of us”, commented Angela Rayner, the Labour deputy leader, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

