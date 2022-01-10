Desperate town hall search for water in Jalon

JALON town hall hopes to find a definitive solution to its long-standing problems with the domestic water supply.

With technical assistance and €241,887 in funding from the Diputacion provincial council, municipal employees are currently carrying out soundings in the Les Murtes district.

Their investigations will confirm whether it is possible to locate a viable supply, solving Jalon’s historic inability to find large quantities of good quality water.

The operatives believe they should be able to find water 260 metres below ground, municipal sources revealed, but owing to the area’s “complicated geology” there is no guarantee that it would be suitable for domestic use.

It is essential for Jalon to obtain an independent source of water, explained Domestic Supply councillor Gerard Fullana. This would eliminate its dependence on its current supplier, the Parcent Irrigation Syndicate, whose inaction has now left Jalon without domestic water for more than a month.