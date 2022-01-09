Two dead as pillar of rock crushes three boats in Brazil

A huge pillar of rock detached from a cliff and collapsed on three boats in a lake below

Two people died, and 32 others were injured, on Saturday, January 8, in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, when a huge rock wall from a canyon collapsed onto some tourist boats in a lake below. The incident occurred at around 11am local time (3pm Spanish peninsular time) at Furnas Lake , a tourist spot in the municipality of Capitolio .

Three boats were enjoying the tranquility of the picturesque setting when a large block of stone detached itself from the cliff. It dropped from a height of about five meters onto the three boats, two of which were completely wrecked.

A video circulating on social networks incredibly captured the moment when the huge rock detached itself from the canyon wall and fell on the group of boats that were in the lake.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In another video moments before the accident, the affected boats are seen trying to get away from the canyon wall, amid the warnings and shouts of the people who were in the surrounding boats.

Firefighters suspect that heavy rainfall in recent days put pressure on the canyon walls, which may have caused the landslide on Saturday.

Pedro Aihara, the spokesman for the Minas Gerais Fire Department, told GloboNews channel that 23 of the 32 injured had suffered minor injuries, and have already received a medical discharge.

He explained that this region of canyons is made up of sedimentary rocks “more susceptible to the actions of the wind and rain, and, therefore, present less resistance. We are in a fairly rainy period, which has been able to accelerate the penetration of water into the rocky structure “.

The Brazilian Navy reported in a press release that it has opened an investigation to clarify the causes and circumstances of the accident.

Romeu Zema, the governor of Minas Gerais , took to social media to share his regret at this tragic event, while affirming that the rescue work continues, “I sympathize with the families at this difficult time. We will continue to act to provide the necessary support and protection “, he said.

The town of Capitolio, located about 280km from Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais, is a tourist destination throughout the year, due to its impressive gorges that can be visited by boat rides, as reported by 20minutos.es .

Impactante video de accidente en Minas Gerais, Brasil al desprenderse una enorme pared de roca sobre un lago en el que paseaban varias embarcaciones. Según primeros informes hay al menos tres muertos, varios heridos y algunos desaparecidos.pic.twitter.com/Q2N8yzJ1sD — Alejandro Figueredo (@afigue2010) January 8, 2022

Here’s another view of the Brazil land collapse on boats I haven’t seen yet pic.twitter.com/8VTShVKGCv — Jamie Manning (@jamiejmann) January 8, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram .