P.E.P.A. opens fantastic new store

The animal rescue charity held a well-attended opening day on Saturday, January 8th, with the mayor and the charity’s chair on hand to do the formalities.

The Mayor, Yolanda Balaguer, was a little delayed arriving to find a crowd of around 50 customers waiting for the doors to fomally open. Such was the aniticipation of the store’s opening, at least 50 people were waiting when she arrived, with the first customer having waited since 8am.

Ms Balageur, who speaks good English having attended college in Hackney, took the time to talk to some of the customers before joining P.E.P.A. Chair Pat Taylor for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Ms Taylor welcomed the mayor before giving a short introduction to the charity and its work, all in Spanish. In turn Ms Balageur, who spoke in English, said she was as a dog owner honoured to open the store, saying that she appreciated the work that the charity does in rescuing dogs and sterilising cats.

The mayor then stepped forward and with a big smile cut the ribbon, to the impromptu applause of those who had gathered to watch the ceremony. Ms Balageur then went for a look around the store before taking the time to chat to the staff, who presented her with a flower buoquet.

The store is spacious and packed with goodies, everything from furniture to housewares to DVDs to clothing. Everything is very reasonably priced with the store opting for standard rather than inidividually priced items.

The store, which is on Calle Guillem De Castro 19. (In front of the Red Cross) in Oliva, is open Monday to Saturday from 10 to 1pm and on Wednesday evenings from 5:30 to 8pm.

In 2021 P.E.P.A., who are a self-funding charity, rescued 80 dogs and 28 cats, as well as sterilising 190 feral cats. The charity were also able to provide financial of 8,900 euros to other charities in the area.

