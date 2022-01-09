The Madeleine McCann case in Germany appears to be in danger of collapsing



A former Surrey police detective, leading a team of investigators into the disappearance of the missing British girl Madeleine McCann, is claiming they have uncovered new evidence.

If the claim is proved true, then it could destroy the case that German prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters has built against convicted rapist, 44-year-old Christian Brueckner. Currently serving time in a German prison on unrelated charges, Christian B has always denied the accusation.

Wolters has named Brueckner as his chief suspect, since June 2020, and has repeatedly claimed that his team will soon have sufficient evidence against him.

Mark Williams-Thomas is currently working on a three-part television documentary for Channel 5. During his investigations into the disappearance, he says he believes that Brueckner, although residing on Portugal’s Algarve at the time, was not in the vicinity of Praia da Luz the night Madeleine disappeared.

His claim is that Brueckner would have been at least 30 minutes away at the time of the alleged abduction in 2007, when Madeleine was aged four. Speaking to The Sun, a source close to the investigation told them, “They have concluded that Brueckner could not have snatched Madeleine. He was 30 minutes away, and was not on the phone in Praia da Luz the night she vanished”.

Brueckner’s legal team insists that the German prosecutors don’t have the evidence that they claim to have. A source from their team said, “Their position has always been clear. If there is evidence, show it. But the police never have”.

Adding, “That’s why they are convinced these comments are a bluff designed to get Brueckner to crack behind bars and confess to someone. That will never happen”. They have even gone so far as to accuse Wolters of being “a celebrity cop looking to make headlines”.

While the German team, since 2020, seems convinced that Madeleine is dead, British investigators have always maintained that she is still a missing person. The Germans are yet to produce any solid evidence to substantiate their claim, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

