Experts say a fourth vaccine shot is not necessary in Britain

Health experts have said that there is no need for the fourth dose of Covid vaccine in Britain



According to experts from the UK Health Security Agency, a fourth Covid jab is not needed in Britain. This is because the booster dose at the moment appears to be doing its job in protecting the public against severe infection.

The UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation believes that the priority should be to ensure that everybody gets their three injections. In the over 65s, data shows that protection against hospitalisation remains at about 90 per cent after having received all three doses.

After around three months, the organisation’s data shows that the protection level against milder symptoms drops to around just 30 per cent. In those with the first two shots only, after three months, their protection drops to around 70 per cent, and to 50 per cent after six months.

“There is no immediate need to introduce a second booster dose, or fourth jab, to the most vulnerable (care home residents and those aged over 80)”, said a UKHSA spokesperson. Adding, “Timing and need for further booster doses will continue to be reviewed as the data evolves”.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, the JCVI chair of Covid-19 immunisation commented, “The current data show the booster dose is continuing to provide high levels of protection against severe disease, even for the most vulnerable older age groups. This is highly encouraging, and emphasises the value of a booster jab”.

Continuing, “With Omicron continuing to spread widely, I encourage everyone to come forwards for their booster dose, or if unvaccinated, for their first 2 doses, to increase their protection against serious illness”.

At the moment, three months after the booster jab, on the advice of experts, the British government has approved for severely immunosuppressed people to given their fourth dose.

Data shows that 51.9million Brits have received one dose of the vaccine. A total of 47.6 per cent have had two shots, and 35 million with the booster.

Israel recently fell foul of the World Health Organisation (WHO), for initiating the fourth round of vaccinations among its citizens, as reported by metro.co.uk.

