Unvaccinated doctor challenges Sajid Javid over mandatory NHS jabs

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has been challenged face-to-face by an unvaccinated doctor working in ICU over the government’s mandatory NHS jabs policy. During a visit to King’s College Hospital in south London, Mr Javid was asking the intensive care unit staff their opinion on the rules when he received the backlash.

Steve James, a consultant anaesthetist who has been working with Coronavirus patients since the pandemic began, spoke up about his displeasure regarding the decision.

“I’m not happy about that,” he said. “I had COVID at some point, I’ve got antibodies, and I’ve been working on COVID ICU since the beginning.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“I have not had a vaccination, I do not want to have a vaccination. The vaccines are reducing transmission only for about eight weeks for Delta, with Omicron it’s probably less.

“And for that, I would be dismissed if I don’t have a vaccine? The science isn’t strong enough.”

Mr James also revealed another of his colleagues held the same position, reports Sky News. Mr Javid replied: “I respect that, but there are also many different views. I understand it, and obviously, we have to weigh all that up for both health and social care, and there will always be a debate about it.”

Mr James then suggested to the Health Secretary that he could look at the “changing picture” of how the Omicron variant is moving and affecting people to “reconsider” the mandatory NHS jabs decision. Alternatively, Mr James suggested, the government could “nuance” the rules to allow those who have antibodies – but acquired from infection and not vaccination – to not be required to have a jab.

He told the health secretary that it “didn’t make sense” to dismiss doctors who already had COVID antibodies, but who did not want to be vaccinated. “The protection that I’ve got from transmission is probably the equivalent to someone who is vaccinated,” Mr James said.

But Mr Javid told him “at some point that will wane as well”. He added that the government takes the “very best advice” from vaccine experts. “I respect your views and more than that I respect everything you’re doing here and the lives you’re saving,” the health secretary told Mr James.

A King’s College Hospital spokesperson said: “While currently it is not a mandatory requirement for staff to get their COVID-19 vaccination or disclose vaccine status to patients, we strongly support and encourage all our staff to get their jab, in line with national guidance – and nearly 90% of our staff have already done so.”

MPs last month voted to make vaccinations mandatory for NHS workers who have direct, face-to-face contact with patients unless they are exempt. The legal requirement for NHS staff to be fully vaccinated as a condition of their deployment to work is set to come into force from 1 April. Doctors’ and nursing unions have urged their members to get vaccinated, but have expressed some scepticism about how effective the introduction of mandatory NHS jabs will be on increasing uptake

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.