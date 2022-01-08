Two armed robbers escape with €140,000 from a bank in Valencia

A bank in Valencia was robbed of €140,000 by two armed men



The Guardia Civil in the city of Valencia have launched an investigation to try and identify and detain two men who robbed a bank in the Valencian district of La Torre, on the afternoon of Friday, January 7. These brazen criminals escaped with what is believed to be an amount in excess of €140,000 in cash from the premises.

Sources close to the case told lasprovincias.es that the two individuals carried out their hold-up at around 2pm, just before the time at which the bank would have been closing for business for the day. They chose the branch on Avenida Real de Madrid.

According to the same sources, the thieves used a tool known as a kickstand to burst the access door to the bank open. Once they were inside the bank they brandished a short firearm, apparently a revolver. They intimidated the workers with this weapon until they achieved the aforementioned loot.

As soon as they had their spoils the two robbers quickly escaped on foot from the premises, before the obvious arrival of the police. On arrival at the scene, officers from the Paiporta Guardia Civil conducted the relevant questioning of staff before initiating a full investigation to catch the two men.

