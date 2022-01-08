Surprise packet from Huercal-Overa intercepted at Madrid’s Barajas airport

A PACKAGE sent via from Huercal-Overa was intercepted at Madrid’s Barajas airport after it was found to contain marijuana.

The case is in the hands of an Almeria court and officers from the Guardia Civil’s Policia Judicial investigation unit are checking whether the sender, traced to Huercal-Overa, and the central London recipient belong to a criminal organisation.

Sending drugs by transport firms is increasingly used to move small amounts of marijuana, Guardia Civil sources explained, and organised crime rings are paying to use the identities and addresses of “mules” with no known links to the underworld.