Spanish doctor horrified by what three different COVID patients told him

The well-known Spanish doctor César Carballo has expressed his horror at what three different patients with COVID told him on separate occasions.

With numbers of COVID cases on the rise and the sixth wave in full swing, experts continue to insist on the need to be cautious, use masks and ventilate enclosed spaces.

The doctor César Carballo, an emergency medicine doctor at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital in Madrid who is well-known for his various television appearances in which he commented on the evolution of the pandemic, has tweeted a warning to the public based on his own experience as a doctor.

According to the tweet, posted “from the trenches” of the hospital, he had already had three COVID patients who had said the same thing upon being told they could go home.

“That’s the third patient with COVID who, after I said he could leave and asked him how he would go home, has said: ‘Don’t worry doctor, I’ll take a taxi’”, posted Carballo.

The emergency doctor went on to warn “all taxi drivers and bus drivers” that they should use FFP2 masks without fail and ventilate the vehicle after each passenger. FFP2 masks are more effective at filtering particles than surgical masks.

Regarding public transport, a user responded to the message by ironically asking whether the bus should also be ventilated after each passenger, suggesting that “at every stop everyone gets off and on again, just to be sure…”, to which Carballo responded, “it would help if the windows weren’t closed, wouldn’t it?”

Others have asked the doctor when he thinks “this nightmare” of the pandemic will end. “This nightmare is caused by not having done things properly for two years. Could we have minimised cases and had fewer hospitalisations? Yes. Could we have a system prepared to face other variants? Yes. Can we do it starting now? Yes. But it doesn’t look like it will happen…”, lamented Carballo in another message on Twitter.

