New DGT camera can read number plates from 500 metres

As the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) increases its purge on road safety, they have revealed a new tool that will be used to monitor the roads of Spain in 2022. The entity has reported that 2021 was a good year in which the number of fatalities between January 1 and December 31, dropped by nine per cent in comparison to 2019.

That statistic apparently means that 2021 was the year with the second-lowest death toll on the roads since records began. A total of 921 fatalities is still a concerning figure though. As a result, a new road legislation has been drawn up that aims to go one step further, adapting the law to current times.

The DGT has many instruments to prosecute offences and dangerous driving, and its intention is to eventually eliminate speeding and the use of alcohol or drugs by drivers. Smart radars have already been introduced, combined with a loss of more points from driving licences for various offences.

A new device that the DGT will be handing to Guardia Civil traffic officers is a camera that will be fitted to the existing drones. This camera can apparently snap pictures of vehicles – and more importantly, their number plates – from distances up to 500 metres.

In addition to the helicopter that the DGT uses to monitor the road systems, these drones will be able to fly over the areas where concentrations of vehicles, accidents, or the maximum speed of movement can be easily exceeded, while taking clear snapshots of the offending drivers.

With this in operation, the DGT hopes to persuade drivers that travelling at high speed is not welcomed, and that fines are more likely to occur. These new devices join the DGT’s traditional radars that ensure road safety. Currently, there are different types of radars and cameras, but none are as small as these new drones, as reported by larazon.es.

