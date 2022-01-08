Estepona: Repeat offender finally sent to prison for robbing same business twice in 48 hours

A repeat offender who had previously committed numerous crimes in Estepona has finally been sent to prison for robbing the same business twice in a space of 48 hours.

A 43-year-old man with a history of numerous crimes against property has finally been sent to prison after he was arrested by the National Police in Estepona for reportedly robbing from the same business in just 48 hours.

Police sources stated that the investigations had revealed that the suspect, who managed to obtain around 500 euros, had entered the establishment on both occasions with his face covered by a balaclava.

On the first occasion, he threatened the sales assistant with a knife and left with the money. He returned just two days later, and rather than using violence or intimidation, he took advantage of an employee’s moment of carelessness at closing time to make off with the cash register.

The investigators managed to identify the alleged thief using the description given by the victim and the images captured on the security cameras, even though all that could be seen were his eyes, nose and eyebrows.

The individual had previously been arrested around fifteen times, mostly for crimes against property, and now faces prison.

