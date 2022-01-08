Cataluña detects cases of patients re-infected with COVID up to four times

Patients re-infected with COVID are on the rise, with some being infected up to four times. In Cataluña, 2% of the cases detected since March 2020 are reinfections.

A man in Cataluña has shown that it is possible to become infected with COVID four times. However, he is not the only one in this situation: around 330 people have been re-infected in Cataluña up to three times since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The surprising data was provided by the Catalan Department of Health in a report analysing the evolution of the sixth wave. According to the data, 2% of the cases detected in Cataluña since March 2020, around 28,000, are reinfections. Now, with the impact of omicron, this figure has risen to 8% in under-50s and 5.25% in over-50s.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Catalan secretary of Public Health, Carmen Cabezas, has insisted that the probability of going into Intensive Care is significantly reduced with the booster shots of the vaccine (15 times less likely), as is the probability of being hospitalised in general.

Omicron is causing a wave of cases in Cataluña that had not previously been seen during the pandemic. Over the last 24 hours, there have been 32,556 new cases and 66 deaths, whereas the number of patients in hospitals continues to increase, with 1,856 patients in general and 468 in the ICU. Of the most serious cases, half are not vaccinated.

Cabezas also explained that 98.8% of the new infections are caused by omicron, which is much more contagious than the other variants, but also milder. This is why it is having more of an effect on “primary medical care”, with a record 74,000 visits to health clinics on Monday.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.