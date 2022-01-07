Wave of brutal piranha attacks leaves more than 20 injured and four dead in less than a week

More than 20 people have been injured and four have died in a sudden wave of brutal piranha attacks in Paraguay, as the current heatwave has more led people to swim in rivers to cool off.

Panic has erupted among bathers in the rivers of Paraguay following a terrifying wave of piranha attacks that have left more than 20 injured and at least four dead in less than a week. The current heatwave has led locals to swim in rivers to cool off, which has sparked the attacks.

The first death occurred on January 22, when a 22-year-old man was swimming in the Paraguay River, to the south of the capital of Asuncion. The man disappeared suddenly and his family raised the alarm. His body was found an hour later with various dismembered parts and with bite marks.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Another time, in the same river, a 49-year-old man died after being attacked by piranhas. It is thought that this time, the victim died from a heart attack.

Another two young people died in piranha attacks in the Tebicuary River, in Villa Florida. Their bodies were also found with bite marks.

There have also been dozens more reports of swimmers and bathers bitten by piranhas in Itapua and other beach areas. Piranhas are an omnivore species of fish that does not usually attack humans, except during their reproductive period, from October to March, when they are characteristically more aggressive.

According to local media, these attacks also occur in warmer weather.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.