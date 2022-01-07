Owners of Denia seafront homes prepare for a battle with the Ministry

RESIDENTS’ associations in northern Denia are preparing to fight changes to Coastal Law regulations that would affect their properties.

The Playas Norte Denia platform and the Asociacion de Vecinos de l’Almadrava complained in a joint communique that the Environment Ministry is planning modifications under the Ley de Costas that would increase pressure on first-line seafront properties and, in some cases, the second line.

The statement also warned that the associations had learnt of a further, “far more aggressive” project to redraw the limits of the state-owned maritime strip.

“This obliges us to take a stand against this new challenge that could gravely affect our personal and collective assets,” the associations declared.

Each group now plans to submit separate appeals to the Ministry rejecting any changes that would increase pressure on residents’ legally-owned properties.