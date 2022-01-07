New year recruiting drive

CLUBS throughout the southern costas are using the seasonal festivities to attract new members. Many will have ‘over-indulged’ during the past few weeks and added a ‘few’ kilos to their weight.

Walking football is an ideal opportunity for Over 50s to shed these kilos and has physical and mental health benefits.

Don’t be fooled, although it’s walking football you can walk at a fast pace and will quickly lose the kilos and get fit at the same time.

Most clubs have social activities and there is always a ‘refreshment’ and bit of banter afterwards.

These are some of the walking football clubs and their session details:

ASTON VIÑUELA (Campo Viñuela by the Lake) Thursdays 18.00 to 19.00

BOCA SENIORS of COMPETA (Campo de Football A Mullor Bernabeù, Competa) Mondays 17.00 to Finish

MALAGA WFC (El Cañadon, Coin Road,Mijas Costa) Tuesdays 19.00 to 21.00

NERJA NOMADS (Parque Verano Azul, Nerja) Sundays 11.00 to 12.30

WALKING DEAD (Finca Naundrup, Calahonda) Wednesdays 19.00 to 20.00

WFC CALAHONDA (Finca Naundrup Calahonda) Mondays and Fridays 10.00 to 11.00

TORROX TORNADOES (San Roque Stadium, Torrox Pueblo) Sundays 08.45 to 10.00

Full details and contact numbers at walking footy.com, www.wfai.info, and on Club Facebook Pages.

In other news the Walking Football Association of Iberia (WFAI) held their second committee meeting on Tuesday evening, January 4.

Among items on the Agenda were the rules and constitution, the Iberia Cup, and the International Tournament to be hosted by WFAI this year.

More details in next week’s Euro WeeklyNews. Make sure you get your copy.