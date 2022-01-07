Breaking News – Labour shadow minister Jack Dromey has died “suddenly” at the age of 73.

Labour shadow minister Jack Dromey’s family have announced that he has died “suddenly” today, January 7.

The Birmingham Erdington MP and husband of fellow Labour MP Harriet Harman was a former trade unionist and Labour Party treasurer before he was elected to parliament in May 2010.

In Parliament, he held a range of shadow ministerial posts, including housing, home affairs business briefs.

He and Ms Harman shared three children together.

His family said in a statement: “Jack Dromey MP died suddenly this morning aged 73 in his flat in Erdington.”

“He had been a dedicated member of parliament for Birmingham Erdington since 2010.”

“He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.”

