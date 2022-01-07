Iconic school drama Grange Hill will return to screens but not as we know it

Iconic school drama Grange Hill is set to return to screens as a film.

Groundbreaking iconic school drama Grange Hill is set to return to screens as a film by the series’ creator.

Writer, Sir Phil Redmond, who created the iconic series as well as Brookside and Hollyoaks, told the Guardian that he has started working with former collaborators on a movie about a new generation of pupils at Grange Hill.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sir Phil told BBC Breakfast that he has had questions almost every day for the last 15 years from people wanting a return of the show.

Sir Phil said he hopes familiar faces will make a return to the show, which began in 1978 and ran for 30 years, to play grandparents and parents.

The hugely popular BBC show didn’t shy away from hard-hitting subjects like drug addiction, child abuse and HIV, and Sir Phil has said that the film version will also cover topics such as social media and how children handle grief as the ageing headteacher fights a losing battle against a deputy wanting a promotion.

“We’ve been through four school-rebuilding programmes in my lifetime, but it’s not about bricks and mortar, it’s about getting the best out of every pupil.”

“How will ripping schools out of communities solve anything? Or making catchment areas so big that kids have to travel miles to be with their friends?”

“That’s the thesis of the movie: it’s decided the school is costing too much to maintain so it should be knocked down, the land sold and proceeds used to build a new one and replenish local coffers,” he said.

“I’ve always had a strand about kids having the same emotions and fears, aspirations and phobias as everybody else.”

“They only lack the life experience. Rather than riots in the dining hall, this time their voices are heard through social media, a rebuttal unit run by the school geek against council propaganda,” he said.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.