TUI settles claims of families in Tunisia terror attack.

Tour operator TUI has settled claims with families of those caught in the 2015 terror attack on a Tunisia beach where 38 people were killed.

A gunman stormed the beach and hotels in the resort of Sousse on Tunisia’s Mediterranean coast.

Around 30 of the victims were British and three were Irish, many people were left with life-changing injuries after the terrifying ordeal.

Irwin Mitchell, who acted on behalf of the claimants, and TUI released a joint statement saying that the attack “shocked and devastated us all and changed the lives of those affected forever.”

The statement said that TUI “has worked collaboratively” with the claimants “to reach a settlement without admission of liability or fault and in recognition of the wholly exceptional circumstances of the case.”

“The claimants have fought tirelessly to understand how the attack happened and to seek to ensure that lessons have been learned so that other families are not affected by similar tragedy,” the statement added.

“TUI appreciates how difficult it must be to move on from such a horrific incident but hopes today will provide the opportunity for those affected to start to do so.”

