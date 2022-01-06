Tragedy as accident claims the life of a motorcyclist in Marbella

Tragedy as an accident claims the life of a motorcyclist in Spain’s Marbella.

On Thursday, January 6, a 60-year-old motorcyclist tragically died after an accident in Marbella. The accident reportedly happened early in the morning on calle Miraflores at the height of the Avenida del Trapiche.

Witnesses called the emergency services to report that a motorcyclist had been hurt and had fallen off his bike. The emergency services 112 received the call at around 1:30am. Medics from the Junta de Andalucia’s emergency health services rushed to the scene of the incident and the local police were also alerted.

The emergency services reported that the motorcyclist had died though. No further details regarding the accident have been released at this time.

