Tragedy as accident claims the life of a motorcyclist in Marbella

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
motorcyclist in Marbella
Image: Pixabay

Tragedy as an accident claims the life of a motorcyclist in Spain’s Marbella.

On Thursday, January 6, a 60-year-old motorcyclist tragically died after an accident in Marbella. The accident reportedly happened early in the morning on calle Miraflores at the height of the Avenida del Trapiche.

Witnesses called the emergency services to report that a motorcyclist had been hurt and had fallen off his bike. The emergency services 112 received the call at around 1:30am. Medics from the Junta de Andalucia’s emergency health services rushed to the scene of the incident and the local police were also alerted.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The emergency services reported that the motorcyclist had died though. No further details regarding the accident have been released at this time.

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.


Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here