Sarah Jayne Dunn takes a swipe at Hollyoaks bosses over raunchy pics. She compared an approved lad’s mags shoot with her OnlyFans photos.

40-year-old Sarah was sacked from Channel 4’s Hollyoaks after she made the decision to make an OnlyFans account. Similar raunchy shots of her had been approved for print though.

Sarah shared raunchy photos that were taken nearly 4 years apart and commented: “The first photo: Arranged by someone else for a National publication, style of shoot decided by someone else, any editing/photoshop done without my approval, copyright of image (of me) owned by someone else, exclusive interview as agreement of shoot, no financial benefit to myself (but usually a payment is made in this type of agreement). The control, power and decisions in someone else’s hands.

“The second photo: Taken by me for my OnlyFans platform, choice of image decided by me, zero editing or photoshop, copyright of image owned by me, despite no interview necessary for this particular shot when I do interviews now it’s because I want to, financial gains controlled by me and go to me. The control, power and decisions made by me.”

According to a source speaking to The Sun the former Hollyoaks star has ruled out returning to the soap. The source commented: “Now Sarah has had some breathing space following the row she has decided she definitely doesn’t want to go back.

“Her OnlyFans account is massive and she is in the top one percent of worldwide creators on the platform. Sarah’s fans are loving it and so is she.

“The door is closed as far as she is concerned and she will not be going back.”

