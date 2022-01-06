Lucky Costa de Sol punters win major prizes in the ‘El Niño’ lottery

Spain’s traditional ‘El Niño’ lottery draw has seen lucky punters on the Costa del Sol win some major prizes.

Tickets for the first prize number in the Three Kings Day national ‘El Niño’ lottery were sold exclusively in Logroño, northern Spain, however, some major prizes have been won by people on the Costa del Sol today, January 6.

The traditional Three Kings Day lottery saw several second prizes, worth 75,000 euros for each decimo, and third prizes (25,000 euros per ticket) go to winners in Malaga province.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Some of the tickets for the second prize number (44469) were sold in two areas of Malaga city, while the tickets for the third prize number (19467) were sold further along the coast in areas of Estepona.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.