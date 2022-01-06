Longest ever tube strike set to cause chaos in London

Londoners face months of chaos as the longest ever tube strike is due to begin tomorrow, January 7



Commuters and travellers in London face possible months of chaos from tomorrow, Friday, January 7. Tube drivers on the Underground are due to begin what will be their longest strike ever.

This strike, on Saturday and Sunday nights, could possibly continue into the summer, and is already being tipped to create “severe disruption” to services until June 19.

A walk-out is set to be staged by members of the Rail, Maritime, and Transport union (RMT) on the Central and Victoria lines night Tube services. These two lines are currently the only ones operating at night, which in theory, means the whole Underground would be shut down at night.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has warned that Londoners will be the only victims of this fallout between the union and travel chiefs. It has been on the cards since last August, when new shifts were established, which asked drivers to work four night shift weekends.

Andy Lord, managing director of London Underground commented, “We’re disappointed that once again the RMT is continuing to push for strike action that is likely to cause further unnecessary disruption”.

“We’re calling on the RMT to join us for talks so we can work together to resolve this dispute around roster changes, which mean no job losses and greater flexibility for drivers”, he continued.

Adding, “If these six months of action do go ahead, we will continue to operate as regular a service as possible. However, customers are advised to check before they travel, and use buses to complete their journeys where required. I apologise to them for the impact this unnecessary action will have on their journeys”.

In response, Mick Lynch said, “If London Underground and the mayor thought this fight for progressive and family-friendly working practices was going away they need to think again”.

“RMT has repeatedly put forward cost-neutral proposals that would repair the damage unleashed by deleting 200 driver posts, and which would dig the Underground out of this mess. They have ignored us, and that approach will have severe consequences for Londoners through to the summer”, he added.

The strike action begins from 7pm tomorrow, and travellers have been warned of delays and cancellations on affected days. Transport for London (TfL) pointed out that daytime services on both lines will start up as normal, at around 5am on Saturdays, and 6am on Sundays, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

