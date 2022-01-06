Javea’s Ramblars dump for green waste is no smokeless zone

A JAVEA resident is petitioning online to close down the Ramblars rubbish dump.

The tip, used for pruned branches and vegetation, had been burning since November 21, complained Laurann Lowenthal when she began the petition. Even rain had been unable to completely extinguish the slow-burning fire.

She decided to launch the No mas humo en Javea (No more smoke in Javea) petition on www.change.org protesting that this was not the first time it had happened, although nothing was done to solve the problem.

The smoke was affecting people’s health and caused allergies because it was impossible to open windows and air homes, the petition explained.

“When we practise outdoor sports, we are filling our lungs with poison,” Laurann said.

Ramblars was the wrong location for a plant of this kind, she maintained, asking the regional government’s Health and Environment departments as well as the town hall, to analyse the smoke.

Shortly before Christmas, Javea town hall apologised for the fire and announced that it was collaborating with a Guardia Civil investigation and had followed the local fire brigade’s instructions by creating a firebreak while hosing down the piles of garden and green refuse.

The local government was the first to want a solution to the problem, a town hall statement insisted.