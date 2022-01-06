Covid chaos for Man City ahead of FA Cup third round

Manchester City face Covid chaos ahead of the FA Cup third round as Pep Guardiola tests positive.

Manchester City face Covid chaos ahead of the FA Cup third round as Pep Guardiola tests positive and 21 members of the first-team bubble are now isolating – including seven players.

A major Covid outbreak has hit Man City ahead of Friday’s FA Cup tie at Swindon Town, however, the match is still set to go ahead.

Manager Pep Guardiola and assistant Juanma Lillo received positive Covid tests earlier this week and seven of the squad are also in isolation.

Other members of staff have also tested positive but City expects the third round tie, which is scheduled to be broadcast on ITV, to go ahead.

City has not revealed how many of the 21 in isolation have tested positive, with some being close contacts. None of those who are isolating will play on Friday.

Guardiola confirmed last weekend that Phil Foden and Oleksandr Zinchenko had tested positive. – they are both included in City’s list of seven players.

A City statement read: “The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first team bubble.”

“This brings the number of those isolating for Covid related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff with seven first team players.”

“Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team for the trip to Swindon.”

