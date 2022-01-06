Benidorm and RTVE all prepared for this month’s Benidorm Fest

BENIDORM town hall and state broadcaster Radio Television Española (RTVE) have finalised their Benidorm Fest agreement.

The resort has been chosen for the three-day festival held between January 26 and 28 to select Spain’s entry for the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, and the town hall is contributing €200,000 to the technical and artistic teams’ accommodation and travel costs, revealed Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez.

This first edition of the Benidorm Fest will have a significant economic repercussion, Perez said, with an estimated 2,000 overnight stays.

“We are currently working to ensure that this will impact on local businesses as well as the accommodation sector,” the mayor added.

The festival, which will be held on January 26, 27 and 29 at the L’Illa sports complex, involves two semi-finals and a final that are to be transmitted live. They will be presented by Eighties’ pop icon Alaska, journalist and television celebrity Maximo Huerta and comedienne Ines Hernand.

The town hall, RTVE and the Generalitat have been collaborating on the Benidorm Fest since last July, Toni Perez declared.

Everything has been prepared to ensure that their combined efforts will be an artistic and musical success where everyone could enjoy culture “in safety,” the mayor said.

The Song Contest itself will be held in Turin (Italy) on May 14, preceded by two semi-finals on May 10 and 12.