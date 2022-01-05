WATCH: Unruly unmasked influencers face fines for vaping, drinking and partying on flight

Canada’s transportation minister is investigating how a plane filled with unmasked and unruly influencers turned into a booze-fuelled plane party.

Shocking footage shared online shows unmasked influencers vaping, drinking and partying on board a flight from Montreal to Cancun amid overwhelming cases of Covid in Quebec and neighbouring Ontario.

The passengers, who now face fines and potential flight bans, were filmed drinking and taking selfies in violation of numerous air transport rules.

The passengers have also been barred from travelling home with airline Sunswing today, January 5, following the event.

“I am aware of the reports of unacceptable behavior on a Sunwing flight,” Alghabra said.

It is unclear as to where the flight attendants were during the incident.

The leisure operator said that the behaviour of the group of passengers on the private charter flight “was unruly and contravened several Canadian aviation regulations as well as public health regulations.”

Ce qui devait arriver arriva. Sunwing aurait décidé d’annuler le vol qui devait ramener une centaine de Québécois demain soir à Montréal, au lendemain d’images-chocs publiées par le Journal où des influenceurs faisaient le party.

Autre vidéo de la fête 🎥 pic.twitter.com/A7ZnTaThtI — Francis Pilon (@FrancisPilon_) January 4, 2022

One video shows the passengers sharing a huge bottle of Grey Goose vodka while another shows them taking it in turns to speak over the plane’s intercom system.

According to the Toronto Star, a group called 11 Private Club shared the party footage on Instagram and took credit for the event.

Annoyed Canadian’s took to Twitter to express their dismay over the footage as Canucks returned to lockdown including gym closures and non-essential businesses closing their doors.

One Tweet read: “If you ever wondered why so many Mexicans detest Canadian tourists, it’s because they’ve adopted what used to be solely American behaviours.”

“’It only gets worse once the plane lands in Cancun.”

Another user added: “In case you’re wondering why Sunwing is trending… No, it didn’t go out of business (yet). Moronic Quebec ‘influencers’ decided to turn a Cancun-bound plane into their own personal nightclub.”

Another social media user claimed flight attendants were forced to hide during the flight.

“These fools acted like wild animals on their flight south, even the flight attendants hid away from them, there was zero control,” @MarieCh48003039 tweeted.

“The latest? Pending criminal charges/bans from airlines and Sunwing has cancelled their return home.”

