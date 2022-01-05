Wallace and Gromit’s Cracking Ideas winners bring iconic figures such as Wallace and Gromit, Morph and Shaun the sheep to life.

Young Cohen Stuart won the ‘Wallace and Gromit Cracking Ideas’ competition from the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) in partnership with the Multi-Academy Award® and BAFTA® award winning studio Aardman.

Pupils at his school, the Wigtown Primary School, were treated to a stunning prize. Cohen came up with the “3 Brie” printer idea and beat around 1,500 people to the prize.

Merlin Crossingham, competition judge and Creative Director of Wallace & Gromit at Aardman commented: “We were delighted to finally be able to reward our talented winners of the Cracking Ideas competition from 2020, and we’re thrilled to see the fruits of today’s model making workshop held at Wigtown Primary School.

“It was great to see everyone such have incredible fun on the day as Wallace & Gromit’s world was brought to life, and the school can be rightly proud of budding inventor Cohen Stewart and his ingenious 3 Brie Printer”

Headteacher Kirsty Andrews said: “We were over the moon to discover that one of our pupils, Cohen Stewart had won this prestigious national competition, and so proud that our school has received such a brilliant prize. Working with the talented model makers of Wallace and Gromit was an incredible experience for the whole class of pupils in P4-6, who got to experience in school how these world-famous characters are brought to life.

“The pupils asked loads of great questions and had great fun working with the model-makers, and I have to say it was equally fantastic for us ‘bigger kids’ on the teaching staff, too.”

Tim Moss from the intellectual property office commented on the competition and how it encourages youngsters to be creative. He said: “Our Cracking Ideas competition is all about encouraging young people to be creators and innovators from an early age, and in a fun, challenging and educational way impress on them the importance of protecting their ideas. Cohen deserves an enormous ‘well done’ for coming up with such an imaginative and delicious idea - I think it would go down well with our staff if ever we installed one at our office!

“All the pupils who entered the competition can be really proud of their wonderfully creative contributions, that really showcase the immense talent our next generation of innovators and creators have to offer.”

