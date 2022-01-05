One of the injured girls dies in Mislata after flying off a bouncy castle

One of the girls involved in the bouncy castle tragedy in Mislata has died.

The tragedy shook the Valencian town of Mislata yesterday afternoon, January 4, where a young girl has now died and another eight were injured when an inflatable overturned in the wind at the municipality’s fair the day before Three Kings’ Eve.

According to the first investigations, the structure collapsed in the late afternoon by a strong gust of wind and was left lying in the fair. At the time of the incident, there were three children playing inside, according to the National Police, which is investigating the causes of the event.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Firefighters checked the infrastructure of the attraction to check if there were more people underneath and rule out that there were any trapped.

Of the injured children, another four-year-old girl remains in serious condition after suffering a severe blow to the head against the ground, according to witnesses, reported by the daily Las Provincias.

Firefighters from Paterna, Torrent and Valencia and the Local and National Police, along with two SAMU ambulances and two other basic life support (BLS) ambulances, travelled to the Mislata campus to transport four minors to hospitals.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.