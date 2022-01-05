Oldham town centre evacuated as police examine 'suspicious' vehicle.

Police officer assault inside a police station leads to Oldham town centre being cordoned off



Greater Manchester Police have evacuated Oldham town centre just after 10pm on Tuesday, January 4. This action came about as the result of a man entering the grounds of Oldham Police Station shortly before 10pm, and subsequently attacking an officer who was on duty.

Reinforcements were quickly on the scene, where the man was overpowered by police officers who tasered him. He was immediately arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, assaulting a police officer, and being found on enclosed premises.

As a result, a cordon was put it place, and specialist officers were deployed to investigate a vehicle that was parked nearby, believed to belong to the 31-year-old detainee, and was deemed as ‘suspicious’.

“Just before 10pm tonight (Tuesday 4 January 2022), a male gained entry to the grounds of Oldham Police Station”, said a spokesperson for GMP. “The male was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, assault of a police officer, and being found on enclosed premises. During the arrest, the male was tasered”, they explained.

Adding, “A vehicle found nearby is believed to belong to the man. A precautionary cordon is in place while the contents of the vehicle are examined by specialist GMP officers. There are a number of road closures in place, and some premises have been evacuated”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

