Is this the worst place to live in the whole of the UK

In a survey conducted by ILiveHere, which attracted over 110,000 votes, respondents ranked commuter town Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire as the worst place to live in the UK despite it being less than 20 minutes from London.

The self-selecting survey provided an unexpected result given its proximity to the capital and to the midlands, however that view was not shared by residents with some referring to the traffic jams in the town as part of its magnificent beauty.

They said: “As you enter into Aylesbury, you find yourself in a traffic jam. Don’t worry, it’s all part of the tour. Being stuck in the traffic allows you to observe the magnificent beauty of all the ‘trashy citizens’ that live there.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



For those who don’t know the town, Aylesbury is a mix of old and new sitting between High Wycombe and Milton Keynes and is not far from Oxford. The town enjoys good links with the rest of the country, however those links and its proximity to the capital appear to be the cause of the unwelcome title as does the crime that has best the area.

Comments on the website say the town is “governed by the stench of aggression” writing that: “The inherent whiff of violence that hangs like a smog around Aylesbury is more primitive than a shark attack.”

Others have described being attacked for no reason whilst others have spoken of being aggressively confronted by thugs. Little had something good to say about the town with others complaining of locals diets and the quality of food in the pubs.

For many Aylesford being voted the worst place to live in the UK will come as a surprise, especially to those where unemployment is high and the economy in a poor shape.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.