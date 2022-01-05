Free NHS prescriptions set to be scrapped

Free NHS prescriptions are set to be scrapped in England.

Reportedly free prescriptions for over 60s may soon be scrapped in England. Fresh warnings have been issued and the expected date for the change to take place is April 1, 2022. Anyone paying for prescriptions could also be hit hard as the current cost of £9.35 is reportedly set to be increased.

Hargreaves Lansdown’s senior personal finance analyst Sarah Coles revealed: “At the moment there’s no charge for over-60s but that could soon change. If it does, it would drag millions of people into having to pay for essential medicines.”

According to the financial expert: “2022 is a year of change, but not in a good way. Most of the financial developments in the pipeline will leave us worse off.”

She also revealed that a possible prescription charge increase has not yet been confirmed by the government.

The move to make over 60s pay for prescriptions will not be welcomed. Caroline Abrahams from Age UK stated: “We want the Government to realise this will hit those on lower incomes hardest.”

