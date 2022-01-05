Drug trafficking: Guardia Civil officer expelled in Malaga.

The Supreme Court has confirmed that a Guardia Civil officer who was arrested in Malaga should be expelled. The officer had been carrying out counter-surveillance work for a drug trafficking gang. The gang was attempting to smuggle hashish onto the Guadalmar beach and the officer had attempted to stop the drug trafficking gang’s actions from being discovered.

At the time of the incident in October 2009, the officer was a sergeant in the Guardia Civil. He was stationed in Malaga’s Rincón de la Victoria. In 2019 he was finally sentenced to one year and six months in prison. He was also fined over 700,000 euros for a crime against public health.

The Ministry of Defence decided to sanction the officer with dismissal in June 2020. The officer though appealed to the Supreme Court which has now decided that this action is valid and that the officer should be expelled from the Guardia Civil.

The officer had been hired by the drug traffickers to ensure that the operation was not discovered by the Guardia Civil or the police. He had been carrying out counter-surveillance activities as the drug traffickers brought in hashish to the beach via the sea.

The conduct of the officer was considered to clash “head-on with the duties of honesty and probity required of any member of the Guardia Civil but also such behaviour is particularly ominous and contrary to one of their most important missions.”

