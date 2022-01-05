Dakar 2022: Paris opens terrorism probe after explosion leaves Frechman injured.

A terrorism investigation has been launched by the French authorities after an explosion happened on December 30 at the Saudi port city of Jeddah. The explosion hit one car and “seriously injured the driver” according to the National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT).

On Tuesday, January 4, the PNAT announced an investigation has been launched for “attempted murder in relation to a terrorist undertaking.” The investigation will be undertaken by the Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI).

According to the Sodicars team, Philippe Boutron, 61, was repatriated to France earlier this week. He is now at a military hospital and has been placed in an induced coma. The team added: “Mayel Barbet, his navigator, has also returned home where he is rebuilding his morale after one of the most painful weeks of his life.”

Barbet told Marca: “It was not an accident, but a bomb attack, despite the insistence of the Saudi authorities, who maintain the thesis of the accident and the explosion of the vehicle,

“The bomb exploded under the car’s pedals after we had travelled just 500 metres from the hotel. At that moment we were six occupants, we were shocked, and could not move”.

He went on to add: “Then the car started to catch fire, and Philippe asked me to help him get up from the seat. I no longer felt his legs! I saw the magnitude of the damage by helping him. Having notions of first aid, I immediately gave him tourniquets, because he was losing a lot of blood”.

