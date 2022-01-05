Chronic pain care support given a boost in Scotland.

Additional funding has been announced to help those living with chronic pain in Scotland. The funding will come as part of the Chronic Pain Winter Support Fund. The money will be split up between 13 government-funded projects.

According to the government: “The money will go towards a range of services including the bladder and pelvic pain management programme, support for chronic hip, knee and back pain and support to help people remain physically active.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Public Health Minister Maree Todd said: “Living with chronic pain can be incredibly difficult and we are determined to improve services for all those affected.

“Health Boards have continued to make progress in restarting chronic pain services during extremely challenging circumstances over the last 18 months but the unprecedented impact of the COVID pandemic means that many people are waiting for treatment.”

Todd went on to add: “The additional resourcing provided through the Chronic Pain Winter Support Fund will enhance the capacity of pain management care to will help maintain the health and wellbeing of those affected by chronic pain in the months ahead.”

The projects set to receive the financial help are: Pain Association Scotland, Purple Orchid Health Limited with Bladder Health UK, Pain Concern, Health All Round, NHS Grampian, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Ayrshire and Arran/ Flippin’ Pain, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, NHS Highland, East Lothian Rehabilitation Service, Fife Pain Management Service, Borders General Hospital and NHS Shetland.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.