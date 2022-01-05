BREAKING: Building fire in US leaves at least 13 dead, 7 of them children

A building fire in the US has left 13 people dead, seven of them are children.

Thirteen people, seven of them children, died today, Wednesday, January 5, when a fire broke out in a three-story building in the Fairmount neighbourhood of Philadelphia (Pennsylvania, USA), firefighters reported.

The assistant commissioner of the Philadelphia Fire Department, Craig Murphy, explained in a press conference that the emergency services received the alert at 6:38am local time (11:38 GMT) and when they arrived at the scene they found an “intense fire” that took an hour to control.

#BREAKING: At least 13 people have died and two others were injured following a large fire in Philadelphia's #Fairmount neighborhood.

Firefighters were still going through the rubble late into the morning, fearing there may be more victims.

In addition to the 13 people who have died, two more are in critical conditions, authorities say.

Of the preliminary death toll, irst Deputy Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy said: “That number is dynamic.”

“There is still an ongoing recovery effort.”

Officials said of the four smoke alarms in the building, none of them worked.

“This is without a doubt one of the most tragic days in our city’s history, the loss of so many people in such a tragic way,” an emotional Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney told reporters.

