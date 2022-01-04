YouTube cuts Joe Rogan podcast over anti-vaxx claims

An episode of the Joe Rogan podcast has been pulled from social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitter.

An episode of the Joe Rogan podcast has been pulled from social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitter for anti-vaxx claims.

The episode, which was posted on New Year’s Eve, featured an interview with Dr Robert Malone, a US-based virologist who has also been suspended from Twitter.

Dr Malone was involved in the creation of technology that became the foundation of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

On Joe Rogan, Dr Robert Malone suggests we are living through a mass formation psychosis. He explains how and why this could happen, and its effects.

He draws analogy to 1920s/30s Germany “they had a highly intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking mad” pic.twitter.com/wZpfMsyEZZ — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) January 1, 2022

During the episode of the popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Dr Malone compared the modern-day US with Nazi Germany, saying he feels society in America is developing a “mass formation psychosis” similar to Germany in the 1920s and 1930s.

“It was from, basically, European intellectual inquiry into what the heck happened in Germany in the 20s and 30s,” he said.

“Very intelligent, highly educated population, and they went barking mad. And how did that happen? The answer is mass formation psychosis. When you have a society that has become decoupled from each other, and has free floating anxiety, in a sense that things don’t make sense.”

“We can’t understand it. And then their attention gets focused by a leader or series of events on one small point, just like hypnosis. They literally become hypnotized and can be led anywhere.”

Dr Malone argues that the government-imposed vaccine mandates are “explicitly illegal” and claims that there are dangers with the Pfizer vaccine.

During the show, Rogan asked why a virologist would want to stop people from having the Covid jab.

Dr Malone answered: “For me, the reason is: Because what’s happening is not right. It’s destroying my profession, it’s destroying the practice of medicine worldwide, it’s destroying public health in medicine.”

“I’m a vaccinologist. I’ve spent 30 years developing vaccine. A stupid amount of education learning how to do it and what the rules are.”

“And for me, I’m personally offended by watching my discipline get destroyed for no good reason at all except, apparently, financial incentives, and – I don’t know – political ass-covering.”