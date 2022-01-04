Watch: Man gorged to death during running of the bull in Cadiz

A man has died after being attacked and gorged during the bull running of the Aguardiente bull in Cadiz.

A 56-year-old resident of Montellano (Sevilla) died this Monday, January 4, due to wounds suffered after being gorged by a heifer in a confinement held last Saturday in the neighbouring town of Puerto Serrano, in the province of Cadiz.

As reported by sources from the Montellanero City Council, the man went to the Puerto Serrano confinement on Saturday, January 1, 12 kilometres from his town, to make recordings that he published on his YouTube page where he filmed the festivities of the region – something he had been doing over recent years.

As soon as one of the heifers came out, one attacked him and turned him over, hitting his head on the ground causing a severe head injury.

Muere un hombre tras ser embestido en Puerto Serrano (Cádiz) por un toro que, desesperado y presa del pánico, intentaba huir. La tauromaquia es sufrimiento y muerte para los animales y un gran peligro para las personas. ¡Debe prohibirse! #TauromaquiaAbolición

📹 @LaVozdeCadiz pic.twitter.com/A4SAF23JAF — PACMA (@PartidoPACMA) January 4, 2022

After being admitted to hospital in a stable condition, his condition worsened and he died yesterday.

Both the Montellano and Puerto Serrano City Councils have declared official mourning today, with both communicating this through their social networks.