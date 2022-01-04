Prime Minister to update UK on Omicron in press conference today

Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference today to update the UK on the rising Covid cases.

Boris Johnson is set to hold a virtual press conference today at 5pm as around half a dozen hospitals in England have declared critical incidents because of staff shortages ad rising Covid cases.

The announcement follows reports that a number of NHS Trusts are preparing for a “tsunami of Omicron” cases.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Public health director for Lancashire County Council Dr Sakthi Karunanithi said the county is at “the foothills” of a wave of Omicron infections.

He told Radio 4’s Today programme: “[We are] beginning to experience what London did at the beginning of last month and, of course, London is better resourced and the infrastructures are well organised compared to other regions.”

It comes amid the vaccines and public health minister has insisted that Plan B is “working” and that it would not be “appropriate” for the government to reduce self-isolation from 10 days to five.

Business leaders have said of how staff absences could soon wreak havoc for the economy, however, Maggie Throup told LBC Radio earlier that cutting the time any further risked people “still being infectious and being able to pass on the disease.”