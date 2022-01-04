Ornamental amphorae to be restored

The amphora that were given away by the director Antonio Mercero and the actor who played Chanquete, Antonio Ferrandis, after the closure of the Blue Amphora, will once again be exhibited.

The two large ornamental amphora will be restored before being placed in the town hall facing the Balcón de Europa where they were until the planters they were in were removed.

The amphorae are being restored by the sculptor Francisco Martín, who is adding to each of them of a small relief with the portraits of Antonio Mercero and Antonio Ferrandis.

The mayor said: “We recovered these emblematic ornaments by making it coincide with the 40th anniversary of the first issue of the Verano Azul series, and placing them in the most appropriate place, the main portal of the Town Hall.”

These amphoras, replicas of those existing on the façade of the Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid, will be installed on two pedestals designed by the architect Bernardo Pozuelo that mimic the image of the façade of the Town Hall. They will also feature commemorative plaques in recognition and gratitude to Antonio Mercero and Antonio Ferrandis, mentioning their appointments as Adoptive Children of Nerja.

